Want to Build an Innovative and Thriving Workforce? Reward Failure

Creating a “lab mindset” in a work environment helps employees and employers thrive while meeting goals.

In a world where the pace of change is quicker with each passing quarter, business leaders know they must innovate to find new ways to create value. And the proof is in the pudding. A staggering 94% of business leaders say they had innovation on their strategic agenda, according to the Mercer 2018 Global Talent Trends study.

Far too often, however, the “innovation” role is limited to a select few. Experience teaches us that the best ideas come from a variety of places within an organization — from front-line workers and line managers to new recruits.