Cracking the Immigrant Glass Ceiling

Immigrants make up over half of the educated workforce, yet constitute just over one-third of senior managers with a university degree

Immigrant talent is essential for business and economic growth — and the Canadian skilled immigration system is built upon this premise. But how much are we fully utilizing the skills and competencies of immigrants, especially those with many years of experience in their field? And do they move up the ladder to senior and executive positions, where they are empowered to innovate and contribute even more? The answers could help us to make immigration work better for everyone — especially employers.

Unemployment rates for immigrants have been on the decline for years, and more employers see value in having a diverse and inclusive workforce. Yet the situation is far from ideal. There are many persisting challenges — from newcomer women lagging behind in the labour market to wage gaps between newcomer employees and those born in Canada. But there is one particular challenge that has not yet received enough attention — the underrepresentation of immigrants in managerial and executive positions.