Want to Get Noticed in 2020? Try These Tactics

With a new year come new strategies, resolutions and the desire to change the way we did things the year before. So how do you get more attention in the workplace in 2020?

According to a new survey from global staffing firm Accountemps, senior managers in Canada are most impressed when candidates provide access to an online portfolio or personal website (43%), highlight accomplishments in an infographic (39%) and add personal details unrelated to the position (e.g., hobbies) on their resume (39%). The tactics that hurt workers’ chances most are including cartoon images like Bitmojis or caricatures (42%) and using colourful fonts or backgrounds (23%) on application materials.

“As in-demand skills and workplace trends continue to evolve, how job seekers can showcase their expertise, and best present themselves to employers, is also shifting,” said Koula Vasilopoulos, district president for Accountemps. “While professionalism on a resume remains paramount, many hiring managers are drawn to applications that show candidates’ passion for their work and individual interests, and clearly articulate why they’re the right fit for the role.”

The research also suggests professionals shouldn’t overlook writing cover letters: 60% of senior managers said it’s very helpful to receive these documents. In addition, nearly two in five respondents (37%) reported that networking on social media with employees at the company of interest can tip the scales in a candidate’s favour. Vasilopoulos added, “Whether or not you’re looking for a new job, keep your skills, list of professional achievements and resume materials up to date. You’ll appreciate being prepared if the right career opportunity arises.”