The Value of the HR Designation

An HR certification can open doors and advance your career, according to a Your Workplace survey. But is it a must-have?

When you work in Human Resources (HR), the name on your card is important, but the letters behind it could be even more so. But that designation — whether a CPHR, CHRP, CHRL or CHRE — isn’t legally mandatory like a CPA or an LLB. According to a 2019 Your Workplace survey of 195 HR professionals, just under one-third of HR respondents (32.8%) said a certification is extremely valuable and 68.2% agree that there is some value.

Certification can offer benefits —particularly in helping one to get that first job. Nicole Schermel, HR generalist with Amada Canada, says pursuing her designation was an asset. “In my previous role (before Amada), I was on contract at first and then moved to permanent,” she says. “I don’t think I’d have had the opportunity to get that permanent role had I not been in the process of getting my CHRP.”