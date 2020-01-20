Nice Folks Finish First

Leaders need skills to manage. Not all of those skills are technical

“Nice guys” don’t finish last, at least not in the workplace. Employers are responsible to hire and train managers to create a supportive workplace where managers lead with empathy — and for managers, EQ (Emotional Quotient) is more important than IQ.

The Conference Board of Canada, in its research report Employee Engagement: Driving Engagement from the Middle, suggests that employee engagement remains stubbornly low and relatively unchanged over the past five years. Findings show that managers are among the most important factors in employee engagement.

Incivility is a form of rudeness that demotivates employees, yet many leaders feel that if they’re not being rough on employees, they aren’t showing executive potential. Leaders seem to have little awareness — or self-awareness — of this type of behaviour. And it’s killing employee spirit and productivity at work.

Leaders must take action to bring this around — but how?