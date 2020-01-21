Coaching Leaders to Be Coaches

Leaders are people too, which is why coaching them is essential to overall morale and performance

Today’s leaders are faced with a myriad of problems and day-to-day issues, including increasing workload, stress (both at work and at home) and their own desire to succeed and grow, personally and professionally. In addition, the stress, absenteeism and issues faced by their teams are adding to the already enormous load. What does one do?

Many successful companies are hiring coaches to coach their leaders and also train their leaders with various coaching modalities and tools — different ways to look at life, problems and employee behaviour. These companies understand the investment and that it is as important as, or even more important, than “team days” or “team building” events for leadership. Few people want to be “managed,” but almost everyone wants to be “coached” to achieve his or her best. Great leaders create great, highly effective teams who create results and revenue. Many organizations have some systems in place for this, but it can be ineffective and fall short of what will best serve the manager, the team and ultimately the company they work for.