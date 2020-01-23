SUBSCRIBE

Our Story

Speaker

Submissions

Advertise

Cart

SUBSCRIBE

Search

Total Rewards Alignment

Ensuring benefits align with company values will better serve you and the employees you seek to attract

A total rewards statement can be a powerful, dynamic recruitment and retention communication tool, when designed with organizational purpose and when in alignment with company goals and values.

It is a tool that recruiters and HR leaders alike can leverage to tell their respective stories when it comes time to talk about the combined value — beyond just the paycheque — that is invested in their people. It also provides job candidates the ability to more accurately compare competing employment offers.

Make. Work. Better.

This is an exclusive subscriber-only story

Subscribe Today

To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.

Already a Subscriber? Log in.


Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Susan Cranston
WRITTEN BY
Susan Cranston
Susan Cranston is founder and CEO of Authentika Consulting Inc, which provides leadership strategy, health and wellness education, corporate training, professional development coaching, health and success coaching.
Loon.

On the Money

At press time, the Liberal Legacy Pay Transparency Act in Ontario was still being mulled by Doug Ford’s Conservatives. Are employers ready for the next

Read More »
Never Eat Lunch Alone

Never Eat Lunch Alone

We all need a break, especially at work. Eating with colleagues create a rich environment that helps with productivity and stress In a recent President’s

Read More »

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

© 2019 Your Workplace, all rights reserved. Your Workplace is a registered trademark of 1425545 Ontario Inc.