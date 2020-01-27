Long-distance Relationships

How can employers manage off-site or remote employees and help them with personal goods while maintaining profitability?

The “bums-in-seats” working model has been so entrenched in our collective psyche that embracing another way of work is stumping some workplaces. Employers, today, still struggle to figure out how to manage workers who work off-site. Ready or not, the bums are moving — and employers need to start running to keep pace.

Working off-site these days is often the norm rather than the exception. Just ask respondents from the State of Remote Work 2018 survey conducted by buffer.com, a social media management and platform for businesses. Over 90% report that they plan on working remotely for the rest of their careers. That’s the expectation today, according to Shelley Brown, practice leader with Quebec-based Bromelin HR Consulting. “[Workers] want flexible working hours. We want a flexible work environment. We want to be able to work from home. We want to be able to job-share. This is the new way of working.”