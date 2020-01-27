Younger Canadians Value Virtual Health Care: Survey

Three-quarters (72%) of working Canadians say they would perceive their employer in a more positive light if their employer offered virtual care/telemedicine, according to a recent RBC Insurance survey. This perception is driven mostly by younger working Canadians (18-34) who are the most likely to indicate that a virtual care offering would improve opinions of their employer (78% compared to 60% of those 55+).

“Many working Canadians face time constraints when visiting health practitioners, constraints that include wait times…the availability of a healthcare practitioner and the ability to get time off work,” says Julie Gaudry, Senior Director of Group Insurance, RBC Insurance. “By implementing innovative programs such as virtual care or telemedicine, employers can alleviate some of the challenges, which in turn can help increase employee health and morale.”

HR leaders should look for value-add digital services when it comes to group benefits that can help promote employee morale and health, such as: