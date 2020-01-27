Younger Canadians Value Virtual Health Care: Survey

Three-quarters (72%) of working Canadians say they would perceive their employer in a more positive light if their employer offered virtual care/telemedicine, according to a recent RBC Insurance survey. This perception is driven mostly by younger working Canadians (18-34) who are the most likely to indicate that a virtual care offering would improve opinions of their employer (78% compared to 60% of those 55+).
“Many working Canadians face time constraints when visiting health practitioners, constraints that include wait times…the availability of a healthcare practitioner and the ability to get time off work,” says Julie Gaudry, Senior Director of Group Insurance, RBC Insurance. “By implementing innovative programs such as virtual care or telemedicine, employers can alleviate some of the challenges, which in turn can help increase employee health and morale.”
HR leaders should look for value-add digital services when it comes to group benefits that can help promote employee morale and health, such as:
- Making Employee Assistance Programs more accessible: Look to employee assistance programs that make support available digitally to address their most common work/life challenges that may affect work performance.
- Offering virtual healthcare options: Support an employee’s mental and physical health by providing access to experts and resources through virtual care such as a Cognitive Behavioural Therapy program that uses digital education, videos and assignments with support from a therapist to help users meet their goals.
- Providing digital tools to make it easier to understand/use benefits: Consider a mobile app that employees can use to manage insurance benefits and learn more about the services and programs available to them.
- Personalizing wellness programs: The survey also found that the majority of working Canadians (80 per cent) report that their overall wellbeing would improve if their employer were to offer a personalized wellness program that is customized to an individual’s specific wellness and health related interests and goals.