Stigma Is Killing Company Culture

It may seem like a silent problem, but the stigma of mental illness can have grave effects on employees and companies

The stigma that surrounds mental illness in the workplace is a double-edged sword that can cause harm to employees experiencing its effects. It is also an expensive problem that puts stress on company culture. But what, exactly, is stigma and why should you care about it?

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): “Stigma is when someone, or even you yourself, views a person in a negative way just because they have a mental health condition. Some people describe stigma as a feeling of shame or judgement from someone else. Stigma can even come from an internal place, confusing feeling bad with being bad.”

There are four ways in which stigma can manifest itself in the workplace. They include: