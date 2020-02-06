You Can Teach an Old Dog New Tricks

Creating a culture of learning

Today’s workplace is challenging for both employers and employees. Complex issues, rapidly evolving technology and a global economy add further complexities. This is especially true when faced with properly serving the changing needs of clients whose queries and requests are becoming more complex and personalized than the majority of us can handle.

It is no wonder that, in 2016, workplace learning was ranked as a global trend among HR professionals, especially by those in Asia, where 88% of HR leaders considered it to be an important industry trend.

Quite often the answers are right in front of us. Our workplaces possess a wealth of diverse knowledge among employees, company documentation, research, lessons learned from previous situations and public resources found on the Internet. Unfortunately, uncovering the information can be difficult or too time-consuming as it competes with other workplace priorities.