Employee Value Proposition: Your Relationship with Employees

An EVP has to be a very special statement that extends into a core part of the organization’s DNA

In today’s faster, more connected and competitive environment, employers continue to be challenged to do more with less. With low inflation, increases in people costs have been kept to a minimum to ensure product and service pricing remains competitive and shareholders are provided with adequate returns. Over the past five years, Canadian company profits have grown 6.7 times more than wages have, according to Statistics Canada.

At the same time, more than one-third of Canadian employers are having difficulty filling positions, and studies are reporting that about one-third of Canadian workers are underqualified for their jobs. So employers continue to compete with one another to attract, retain and motivate the best, most qualified candidates to ensure their future growth and success.