Subscribe

Reviews Are Out, Audits Are In

Employers can no longer afford to relegate employee benefits to a simple review. A deeper dive is required.

Employers are constantly being stretched for time and resources when it comes to juggling core business priorities. When the balancing act becomes too much, the status quo often prevails. Employee benefit plans may fall victim to a “set it and forget it” mentality, whereby only high-level reviews of the plan are entertained. Renewals come and go, and the most important assets of the company (the employees) bear the result of a stalemated plan. Employers have to consider that a simplified review of their benefits plan is just not good enough anymore. But a group benefits audit just might be.

Renewal time may be the worst moment to consider making changes to a benefits plan. Typically the agenda is heavily focused on re-pricing, claims experience reviews and insurer updates, with little time for other meaningful discussions. Performing a successful audit of the group benefits plan requires a thoughtful approach, and the restricted time frame inherent in the renewal process can undermine its impact.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?


Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Eric Jozsa
WRITTEN BY
Eric Jozsa
Eric Jozsa is an Alberta-based group benefits advisor providing group benefits audits for companies of all sizes in multiple provinces across Canada.
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us