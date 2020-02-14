My Life With Multiple Sclerosis

Six years ago, I was just like every other Millennial struggling to make a name for myself. Then, one hot August afternoon, everything changed

Back in 2009, I was a pretty typical 25-year-old. I had nearly completed my Bachelor’s degree in history and like many Millennials, I was anxious to find my perfect career path. I had a full-time customer service job at the bank; but I felt like anyone could do my job, and I didn’t want to be just anyone. I wanted to stand out.

Then, on a very hot August day, the left side of my face went numb. “I must have had a stroke,” I joked to my friends. The numbness persisted through the rest of the week and I found myself in the emergency room of the Royal Victoria Hospital, where I took in the devastating verdict: relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS).