CARP to PM: We Want Better Performing Health Care

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), Canada’s largest advocacy association for older Canadians, will no longer accept Canada’s continuing underperformance in health care as compared to other OECD countries.

“The results are clear. Canada ranks among the highest spenders on health among OECD countries, yet achieves among the lowest in measurable results,” says Marissa Lennox, Chief Policy Officer.

CARP is calling on Prime Minister Trudeau and all provincial first ministers to make a public commitment to all Canadians to bring Canada’s performance in line with other top tier OECD members within 36 months.

Lennox continues, “Canada’s health care falls short at all levels of service, from availability of family doctors to timely access to tests and treatments, to the availability of acute and long-term care facilities. While the statistical data proves clearly that Canada is significantly underperforming in contrast to the majority of developed countries with similar universal access health care, equally disturbing are the volume of personal stories we hear every day from our members. The status quo is no longer acceptable.”

As part of its campaign, CARP will be inviting the public to join in CARP’s call to #fixhealthcarenow. “We’re fed up,” says Lennox. “We have over 320,000 members and we intend to make it impossible for politicians to apply non-strategic term-limit bandaid solutions to this issue any longer.” In addition, CARP will be launching television and radio commercials, print and digital advertisements, and a public relations campaign leveraging our powerful network of Chapters across the country.