It’s happening in your workplace and your people are suffering. What are you doing about it?

Several years ago, when Vida Thomson worked in the HR department of a Canadian engineering company, a younger female employee approached her to complain about an older man whose behaviour offended her. “The comments weren’t overly sexual or racist, but they could be interpreted that way,” recalls Thomson, now the founder and president of Vancouver-based Flourish Career Consulting. “He understood how his comments could be offensive, and we worked it out one-on-one.”

Such a positive outcome doesn’t always resolve workplace bullying incidents, which are increasingly common in Canadian businesses. According to a 2018 Forum Research survey, half of respondents (55%) reported that they, a co-worker or both have been bullied in the workplace. In 2014, Joseph Grenny and David Maxfield, co-authors of Crucial Conversations and Influencer, conducted a survey, Does Bullying Provide Job Security? One finding was remarkable — a whopping 96% of respondents admitted they have experienced workplace bullying.

