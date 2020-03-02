Employers in Transition

It’s time for workplaces to modernize and get on board with ensuring LGBTQ+ employees feel safe and protected in their work environment.

One of the challenges facing today’s HR managers and business leaders is ensuring their work environments are safe spaces for employees identifying as LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning). To many in the C-suite, accommodating transgender staff requires a flexible perspective on how gender is perceived in today’s ever-evolving identity norms. However, such open-mindedness has to be put into action, according to HR experts and managers from several Canadian companies.

First, respecting someone’s gender identity falls under the human-rights legislation applied on both federal and provincial levels. Provincial human-rights charters or codes across Canada don’t allow employers to conduct any form of discrimination based on gender identity or gender expression in the employment context — including hiring, training or promoting individuals. That legislation also prohibits terminating a transgender person’s employment on either of these grounds.

Get your FREE trial now! Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and Make. Work. Better. TRY FOR FREE Already a subscriber? Log In User Login! Username or Email Password Remember Me Log In Lost password?