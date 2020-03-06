Subscribe

Taming Fear

How to help your team build grit to overcome immobilizing situations

A system alert flashed on my computer screen. I flinched. An instant later, I heard the moans of my teammates in the surrounding cubicles. The planning system had crashed, and as manager of the IT team we were going to get all the blame. The system outage began wreaking such havoc with operations at our 300 manufacturing locations around the globe that we couldn’t read all the angry emails cramming their Inboxes. Everyone on the team felt shell-shocked. They sat at their desks like zombies, unable to think the problem through. 

Knowing I must do something to get everyone to work on the problem, I herded the team into the hallway between their cubicles and said, “Let’s feel the weight of our situation. All of our locations are down and everybody in the field is frustrated with us.” The team visibly writhed with pain as they let themselves feel the full brunt of their emotions — all the embarrassment, guilt, and an overwhelming sense of abject failure. 

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Jackie Barretta
Author of “Primal Teams”, Jackie Barretta has a 25-year history as a successful Fortune 500 C-level executive and Big Four consultant in the Information Technology industry. She has led large organizations with hundreds of employees through challenging times and major transformations. Her work with primal emotions in teams has won her widespread recognition and dozens of prestigious awards.
Man isolated and in pain.

Bullying

It’s happening in your workplace and your people are suffering. What are you doing about it? Several years ago, when Vida Thomson worked in the

Read More »
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us