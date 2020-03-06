What’s Your Facilitation Style?

Discover the Five Personas that make you a well-rounded facilitator. You’ll likely recognize yourself in one (or many) of them.

At the heart of every exceptional learning experience is a masterful facilitator. Whether you’re a leader guiding a strategic process, a formal trainer or simply a subject-matter expert who gets called upon to lead a group from time to time, your facilitation style will determine your ability to engage the audience.

A masterful facilitator maximizes the strength of five unique personas, each serving a distinct purpose. They are: Drill Sergeant, Jester, Confidant, Sensei, and Superhero. Used in combination, they deliver a powerful experience for the audience. Underused or overused, each of the individual personas can significantly compromise your effectiveness when leading a group.