What’s Your Facilitation Style?

Discover the Five Personas that make you a well-rounded facilitator. You’ll likely recognize yourself in one (or many) of them.

At the heart of every exceptional learning experience is a masterful facilitator. Whether you’re a leader guiding a strategic process, a formal trainer or simply a subject-matter expert who gets called upon to lead a group from time to time, your facilitation style will determine your ability to engage the audience.

A masterful facilitator maximizes the strength of five unique personas, each serving a distinct purpose. They are: Drill Sergeant, Jester, Confidant, Sensei, and Superhero. Used in combination, they deliver a powerful experience for the audience. Underused or overused, each of the individual personas can significantly compromise your effectiveness when leading a group.

Moe Poirier
WRITTEN BY
Moe Poirier
Moe Poirier is the Founding Partner of Shift Facilitation. For over 15 years, he has honed his craft as a facilitator and a designer of training. He is on a mission to have corporate trainers and facilitators reinvent themselves as change agents and value creators for the organizations they serve.
