You Can’t Embrace Inclusion then Expect Everyone to be the Same

Learn how to create D&I initiatives that really work

The business case for diversity is well-known, but to truly benefit from having a diverse workforce, companies also need to be inclusive. What’s the difference? Think of it this way: what’s the point of hiring more people who are different if you want them to behave and think just like you? Many organizations have recognized this and are doubling their efforts to make inclusion part of their organizational DNA and brand.

There is an increasing amount of research available that shows how diversity improves revenue, productivity, and innovation. One example that is often cited is the 2015 “Why Diversity Matters” report from McKinsey & Company. A new 2017 analysis of the report found that organizations in the top quartile for having ethnically diverse executive teams were 33% more likely to see better than average profits than the bottom quartile.