From Work Overload to Rightloading™

Why employees and managers should have honest conversations to reduce work overload

Too much to do … too little time! If we had a dollar for every time we have heard that complaint, we would all be rich! Overload and overwhelm continue to be serious problems in today’s workplace. According to Duxbury & Higgins’s 2012 survey of 25,000 Canadians, employees are working longer hours (50.2 hours per week), taking more work home (another seven hours per week), and 97% report high or moderate levels of stress in their lives. Ouch!

At the crux of the problem is an ongoing mismatch between goals and resources. Add to that a failure to effectively address the challenge of balance. Net result: corporate results suffer and so do the people charged with delivery.

Overload is not a problem that can be resolved in isolation — it’s a process to be managed in partnership. Shared conversation and action that flows from the exchange are what make rightloading™ possible.