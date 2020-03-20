We Must Be Unified: Help contain COVID-19

Subscribe

The Cost of Incivility

Imagine a young man, Peter, fretting over an upcoming work presentation. He shuffles his notes, looks around the room, and double and triple-checks the computer monitor with his PowerPoint slides. At last everyone arrives and Peter takes a deep breath and launches into one of the most important presentations of his young career. As he stands at the front of the room, he notices his supervisor with head bent over his phone — texting.

Dr. Christine Pearson and Dr. Christine Porath define incivility as “the exchange of seemingly inconsequential inconsiderate words and deeds that violate conventional norms of workplace conduct” (The Cost of Bad Behavior: How Incivility is Damaging Your Business and What to Do About It, 2009). What’s especially key in the definition is the “seemingly inconsequential”: these behaviours may not even be recognized or acknowledged by perpetrators.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Craig-Dowden-2012
WRITTEN BY
Craig Dowden Ph.D.
Craig Dowden Ph.D., focuses on bridging the gap between what science knows and what business does. His firm specializes in the custom design and delivery of evidence-based leadership development programs and services. His main areas of practice include executive and career coaching, workshop facilitation/keynote speaking, employee engagement, and psychometric/personality assessment including 360-feedback.
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us