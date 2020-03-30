We Must Be Unified: Help contain COVID-19

Subscribe

Assume the Project is Dead and You Killed It

Following a disappointing project, leaders often conduct a post-mortem. In this time-honoured tradition, the executive will sit with his or her team and explore what went wrong – what were the steps or factors that caused the undesirable outcome? The goal of this analysis is to spark individual and organizational learning in order to help avoid a similar fate in the future.

The obvious shortcoming of this approach is that it occurs after a project is completed and it’s too late to change the results. Although certainly valuable, post-mortems depend entirely on hindsight. However, with some projects, a second chance isn’t possible, and it’s important to get it right the first time.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Craig Dowden, PhD
Craig Dowden (PhD) is President of Craig Dowden & Associates, a firm focused on supporting clients in achieving leadership and organizational excellence by leveraging the science of peak performance. Craig delivers evidence-based executive coaching and leadership development training. His first book, Do Good to Lead Well: The Science and Practice of Positive Leadership, will be published through Forbes this fall. Connect with him @craigdowden.
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us