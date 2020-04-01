Exercise to Protect Your Mental Health

The Ottawa Citizen ran a headline ‘Depression in the Public Service — a Public Health Crisis.’ The World Health Organization has predicted that depression will be the number two cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALY) on the planet by the year 2020. Other research has found that the cost of stress to U.S. businesses is approximately $300 billion in lost productivity per year. All signs point to mental health as a major problem in today’s workforce.

Not surprisingly, countless initiatives have been launched to counteract this trend. However, there is one powerful and readily available strategy that is within our reach to manage stress. To take the pressure off the mind, one can engage the body.

Exercise not only benefits our bodies by keeping us physically healthy, it also strongly contributes to our mental well-being. Better yet, it can even provide a buffering effect against depression.