We Must Be Unified: Help contain COVID-19

Subscribe

Mental Health Issues? There’s an App For That

The statistics on mental health are ubiquitous. One in five Canadians will experience a mental illness in any given year, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. In addition, treatment, care and support services for mental illness cost dearly: $42.3 billion in 2011, as reported to the Mental Health Commission of Canada. Cost is never good news for employers. Neither is absenteeism. One statistic, also from the Mental Health Commission, indicates that mental illness accounted for roughly 30% of short- and longterm disability claims in 2014.

Stigma is yet another issue. According to a 2016 Morneau Shepell survey, 66% of employees who took time off work for a mental health issue didn’t disclose it to their employer. What’s an employer to do? For starters, get on board with the latest technology. In today’s phone-obsessed population, HR departments can turn to several apps that may help to remove employees’ fear of stigma — and alleviate cost and absenteeism issues for employers.

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Brooke Smith
Close up of elderly man having a heart attack

The Cost of Incivility

Imagine a young man, Peter, fretting over an upcoming work presentation. He shuffles his notes, looks around the room, and double and triple-checks the computer

Read More »
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us