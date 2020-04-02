Majority of Companies Offering Premiums to Pay During COVID-19 Crisis: Survey

As the state of COVID-19 continues to progress, Canadian companies (about 86%), especially essential and front-line employees, must still go to work at a physical workplace. That’s according to The Conference Board of Canada, which conducted a survey to determine whether and how employers are supporting them.

Essential or front-line employees in this survey are those who interact in person with the general public, and thus are considered more at risk. Although most organizations surveyed have implemented measures to ensure physical safety, such as extra cleanliness of work surfaces or physical barriers to protect their public-facing employees, few have provided additional premiums to reward for services so far.

The survey also noted that nine out of 10 organizations offering premiums are adding a fixed amount to employees’ pay. On average, employers are providing an additional $4.43 per hour worked. For unionized workers, six out of 10 organizations are offering premiums with an additional $3.54 per hour worked, on average. Most employers (eight out of 10) are providing reimbursements or covering the full amount for commuting and 100% are ensuring cleanliness of work surfaces. At this point, only 37% of employers are assessing employees’ health upon arrival and only 33% are installing physical barriers.

The survey collected responses on Monday, March 30, 2020, from HR professionals across Canada.