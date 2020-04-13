Your Workplace in a COVID-19 World

Subscribe

The Art and Science Behind High Performance Teams

In his book, Flourish, Dr. Martin Seligman, the “father of positive psychology,” describes the model of elements contributing to well-being at work and in other spheres of our lives. He coined his model PERMA for positive emotion (P), engagement (E), positive relationships (R), meaning (M), and accomplishment/achievement (A).

At the Canadian Conference on Positive Psychology, held July 2012 in Toronto, speakers linked PERMA principles of well being with optimal organizational performance. Among these speakers were Scott Asalone and Jan Sparrow, partners at A & S Global Management Consulting Inc., who use the guiding motto, “Dream it. Plan it. Achieve it.” while training business people to reach new performance levels.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Christelle Agboka 2012
WRITTEN BY
Christelle Agokba
Christelle Agokba is a freelance writer living in Toronto, Ontario.
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us