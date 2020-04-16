New Portal for Mental Health Strategies

In light of the increased stress and anxiety Canadians are feeling around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is launching a new portal dedicated to mental wellness. Wellness Together Canada will connect Canadians to peer support workers, social workers, psychologists and other professionals for confidential chat sessions or phone calls, and will make it easier to find credible information and help address mental health and substance use issues.

The entire suite of tools on Wellness Together Canada will offer Canadians different levels of support depending on their need.

“Mental wellness is difficult to maintain with the disruptions happening now. It’s not easy to maintain a routine,” said Patty Hajdu, Canadian Minister of Health. “People in every community are struggling and need our help. That’s why we are acting today to make it easier for Canadians to identify, understand and address issues they are facing, with multiple tools and resources available on one platform.”

The portal is the result of the work of a broad consortium of organizations with experience in providing digital mental health and substance use support, led by Stepped Care Solutions, Kids Help Phone, Homewood Health and Greenspace Health. Wellness Together Canada is the first and only mental health platform of its kind for people of all ages, in every province and territory.

Supporting partners with the Government of Canada included: Bell Let’s Talk, Canada Health Infoway, Mental Health Commission of Canada, Canadian Psychological Association and Medavie.