Your Workplace in a COVID-19 World

Subscribe

Breathing for Life

TIPS We tend to breathe very shallowly, working exhaustively without taking a deep, cleansing breath. If you sigh or yawn during the day, this may be a sign that your body requires more oxygen. Afterward, you’ll be surprised to find yourself getting more, better quality work done.

Sudden Stress

When stress hits suddenly, it is helpful to perform a short breathing exercise before saying or doing anything in response. Sudden (acute) stresses include: A car abruptly pulling out in front of you while driving. Hearing very upsetting, unexpected information, such as being fired or being diagnosed with an illness. Conflict suddenly arising between you and another person.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

WRITTEN BY
Mary Wood
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us