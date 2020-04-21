Healthy Foods Boost Brain Health

Studies are finding healthy foods can positively affect brain health and the ability to function. Specific nutrients may affect memory, concentration, learning and decision-making.

The brain operates best with a steady supply of fuel in the form of glucose. Unlike muscles, the brain cannot store glucose; the best way to supply it is by eating a diet rich in complex carbohydrates, such as whole grain breads, cereals, pasta and rice, fruits, vegetables, beans and legumes. Eating breakfast and snacking during the day will also help keep blood glucose levels steady and available for the brain.