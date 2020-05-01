Most Canadians Satisfied with Company Response to COVID-19: Survey

Companies in Canada are rising to the occasion to navigate the pandemic, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. A majority of Canadian office workers surveyed (94%) said they are satisfied with their organization’s response to COVID-19, with 67% reporting they are very satisfied. In addition, 95% of respondents noted their manager has been a source of support during this challenging time.

“It’s inspiring to see the many ways employers and workers across the country are coming together in the midst of so much change and uncertainty,” said David King, senior district president for Robert Half Canada. “Organizations are adapting at an extraordinary pace and scale to provide their customers, community, and most importantly, their staff, with the processes, tools and confidence to navigate this new landscape. It’s clear their efforts are not going unnoticed.”

Of employees surveyed, 66% said they have been working from home for a few weeks, 10% recently transitioned to a remote setup and 3% plan to do so soon. The remaining 21% reported they are still going to the office. Respondents who have been working from home for a few weeks were most likely to report being very satisfied with their company’s response and supported by their boss.

“While we can’t predict how the future unfolds, the way we’ve been able to find unique approaches to work and connect has been extremely encouraging,” added King. “For many professionals, this experience with coronavirus has meant greater familiarity, trust, empathy and collaboration between both colleagues and managers — which we’ll all be better for moving forward.”

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm April 7th-12th, 2020. It includes responses from more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older and normally employed in office environments in Canada.