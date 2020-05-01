Steps for Economic Start-up in a Post-COVID World

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced that the federal, provincial, and territorial governments have come together and agreed to a set of common principles for restarting the Canadian economy, based on shared understanding and appreciation of what science and experts are telling us. This statement identifies the criteria that need to be in place before we can go back to work and school, or see neighbours and friends.

This statement acknowledges the importance of restarting the economy through a gradual approach that protects the health of Canadians.

Provinces and territories will take different steps at different times in order to ease restrictions, reflecting the specific circumstances in each jurisdiction. Four main principles will be adhered to, including taking a science and evidence-based approach to decision-making, coordination and collaboration between all jurisdictions, continued accountability and transparency of all governments, and flexibility and proportionality as information changes over time.

The following criteria and measures that need to be in place in order to begin to take steps to restart the economy: