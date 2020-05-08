Morneau Shepell Partnering with Ontario to Help with Mental Health

Morneau Shepell is partnering with the Government of Ontario to provide its internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT) program to Ontarians aged 16 and over, as part of its investment in mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morneau Shepell’s AbilitiCBT™ program addresses anxiety, depression and anxiety symptoms related to the uniquely challenging aspects of pandemics: uncertainty, isolation, caring for family and community members, information overload and stress management. The program is guided by professional therapists who are trained to support and ask precise questions to guide people through the program’s modules.

“During this time, people’s mental health and wellbeing are strained due to the many necessary changes to our lives, high anxiety and an increased risk of isolation given physical distancing practices. It’s more important now than ever to focus on mental health and overall wellbeing,” said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to partner with the Government of Ontario to offer mental health support to Ontarians, and encourage all those who need help to seek support.”

AbilitiCBT™ will be offered as part of a suite of mental health supports, now available to Ontarians. With the requirements to self-isolate and practice physical distancing, programs such as AbilitiCBT™ will allow the Ontario government to provide support to people in a way that’s meaningful and convenient.