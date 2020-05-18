Majority of Canadians Believe Jobs are “Doable” at Home: Survey

Another day, another COVID-related survey, this time it’s recruitment firm Robert Half that says 79% of employees are currently working from home with 60% of those people realizing their job is “doable” outside their office.

Interestingly, 55% of the 500 people who normally work in offices say their work-life balance has improved without a commute and 26% are more comfortable using technology.

The attitude towards personal space is, unsurprisingly, changing. Seveny-two percent will rethink shaking hands with contacts 59% will reconsider business travel, 56% anticipate spending less time in common areas in the office and 46% worry about being in close proximity to others in the office.

“There’s been lots of questions on people’s minds about what returning back to the office looks like. Nearly three quarters of people we surveyed had concerns about what are the cleaning protocols,” says David Bolton says. “There’s a lot of people out there that will be looking at restructuring the office layout, making sure that there’s distancing around the office workplace, and also looking at communal areas.”

He adds in the post-pandemic world, many of us are also hoping our employers are open to the idea of working from home more often, as well as holding fewer in-person meetings.

Whether working from home would be done on a full-time, part-time, or ad-hoc basis is still probably being worked out for many businesses, Bolton explains, adding that would, again, vary based on the company in question.