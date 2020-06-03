Mental Health Continues to be a Struggle Even as Re-openings Occur

Not surprisingly, the effects of COVID-19 continue to have a negative impact on mental wellbeing, despite a slowing of infections, and most provinces proceeding with a phased reopening. That’s according to Morneau Shepell’s Mental Health Index™ report.

“As we enter the third month since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, there are still many questions regarding the reopening of the economy and what lifted restrictions mean for Canadians,” said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. “The continued compromise to Canadians’ mental health and wellbeing demonstrates that there is still much work to be done to help mitigate this critical dimension of the public health crisis. As we start to see the end of the strict lock-downs, we need to remain vigilant about support for mental health and not take our eyes off that issue.”

Continuing the trend revealed in April, individuals who identify as female are more likely to report a negative impact to their mental health as a result of the pandemic, with an average score of -13.9 (compared to the -9.2 score for those who identify as male). Other populations at higher risk include those aged 20-29 and those in the lowest income bracket (under $30,000 per annum).

Sixty-one per cent of Canadians indicated that they remained employed at the same income level. Twenty-eight per cent of Canadians indicated either a reduction in hours or salary. Meanwhile, those who maintained their income had the best mental health scores (-9.4). Those who maintained employment, but with reduced salary had the lowest scores (-15.4).