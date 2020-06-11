Mental Health Support for Remote Canadians Expanded

Bell Let’s Talk and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) announced a $1 million expansion of the mental health supports available remotely for Canadians with the introduction of the CMHA’s BounceBack program to the Atlantic provinces, Québec, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Yukon, and further expansion of the program in Manitoba.

“Bell Let’s Talk is proud to help CMHA significantly expand its proven BounceBack program to reach more Canadians as COVID-19 increases the demand for mental health supports from people struggling with the changed circumstances of daily life,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “By extending the reach of remote services during this challenging time, more people will get the help they need in their own homes and in communities where supports are currently unavailable.”

BounceBack is a free, guided self-help program effective in helping adults and youth 15+ manage low mood, mild to moderate depression, anxiety, stress or worry. Through telephone coaching, skill-building workbooks and online videos, participants learn ways to overcome their symptoms and improve their mental well-being now and in future.

“Canadians are living through increased isolation, worries regarding their financial situation and concern for the health and safety of their loved ones, and we’re thankful Bell Let’s Talk recognizes the effect this is having on mental health,” said Margaret Eaton, National CEO, CMHA. “BounceBack is a proven solution, delivered to you in your home, to help you overcome your symptoms and live a better life.”