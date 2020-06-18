Canada Emergency Response Benefit Extended

The federal government will be extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) eligibility period by eight weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“If you’ve been getting the CERB and you still can’t work because you’re unable to find a job or it’s just not possible, you will keep getting that $2,000 a month over the next few weeks,” he said.

Trudeau added that the government is looking at “international best practices” and will “monitor the economy and the progression of the virus to see what changes, if any, need to be made to the program so that more people are properly supported.”

He said the Canadian economy is recovering slowly from the mass closures ordered to curtail the spread of the virus but said there is a long way to go.

“This pandemic is an unprecedented challenge for our country and we’re going to make sure that all of our supports, including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and employment insurance, are working effectively to get Canadians back on their feet,” he said.

Extending the CERB has been a demand from the New Democrats in exchange for the party’s support for the minority Liberals in an upcoming confidence vote.