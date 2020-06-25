Employers Still Need Balance When Managing Workers from Home

Many Canadians have settled into working from home during COVID-19, but employers have room for improvement to make working from home more productive for all employees.

Results from ServiceNow’s Work From Home Productivity Study, which polled 1,000 Canadian office workers, reveal one in three employees are feeling less productive in their current work from home environment. They cite not having the proper set up, tools and technology to enable them to be more productive—even after working remotely for more than two months.

“It’s important to create great experiences for employees during the best of times. And during tough times, such as the one we’re currently facing with COVID-19, it’s even more important to consider and prioritize the employee experience,” says Marc LeCuyer, General Manager, Canada, ServiceNow.

Other results show:

· One-quarter of Canadian office workers who previously had never worked from home still do not feel properly set up to do so effectively (26%), compared to 5% who had worked from home before.

· One in three office workers are less productive in their current work from home situation than they were in their usual workspace (32%).

Employer preparedness for the work from home transition plays a role here, as decreased productivity rises to 44% among those who say their employer was unprepared.

· 37% say technology is a barrier to productivity. Other barriers to productivity include: taking care of others (29%); mental state, including anxiety about the current state of the world and isolation from living alone (28%); and lack of a dedicated space for work at home (23%).