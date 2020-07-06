Working Through It

Information and guidelines to help you better understand work in a COVID environment — and how to cope with it

No clichés. No “we’re all in this together.” No TikTok videos. We’ve all heard it, seen it, read it and are living it. If anything, we may mercifully be on right side of this collective nightmare and are looking forward to resuming some normalcy, whatever that may be, when it’s safe to do so.

Now that we have that out of the way, we at Your Workplace wanted to take a look at some of the important issues and stats out there that you are feeling or experiencing right now. The intent is to highlight some of the important issues facing HR and the workplace, along with a bit of insight that may be useful to you.