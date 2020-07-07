Canadians Set to Hit the Road this Summer

Canadians are looking forward to getting behind the wheel, hitting the open road and exploring our country’s many hidden treasures. And, while road trips have long been a Canadian summer staple, a recent national survey has discovered that this year’s family vacation may look a little different, with almost three-quarters (74%) of Canadians having changed their summer travel plans due to the pandemic. With a desire to explore locally and reconnect with family, friends and nature, the day trip has emerged as this summer’s new preferred getaway, according to a national survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Toyota Canada.

Day trips are the new road trip

The majority (70%) of Canadians feel comfortable travelling by car outside of their city or town, and almost half (49%) are planning at least one day trip over the next two months. This year, though, Canadians are looking for closer-to-home destinations to explore, with less than half (42%) comfortable venturing out of their province.

Staying safe

Just because Canadians will be taking to the road this summer does not mean they are throwing caution to the wind when it comes to COVID-19. An overwhelming majority (94%) of those planning a road trip say they will be taking extra precautions to protect both themselves and those around them. Of those going on a road trip, two-thirds (65%) say they will limit contact with people outside their immediate circle and limit their exposure to crowds (64%). Other precautions Canadians plan to take on their road trips include wearing a mask while out in public (54%) and taking extra time to clean and disinfect surfaces inside the car (43%).

“While this may not be the summer we had all envisioned, we’re excited to see Canadians getting back behind the wheel, slowing life down and exploring more of the incredible beauty Canada has to offer,” says Stephen Beatty, Vice President, Corporate at Toyota Canada.