Conversations: Big Data, Big Changes

Information on your employees comes with the responsibility to manage it and analyze it for a more productive workplace

José Garcia-Arroyo

Technological advances are constantly coming at a fast and furious pace. Whether organizations and employees are prepared or not, it is impossible to avoid the tide of innovations that bring with them a flood of changes. Big Data is one of those areas that threatens to disrupt the status quo of the human resources world. While it presents challenges in its implementation, it comes with many benefits. These include improved strategic decision-making and the collection of vast stores of data that, through analysis, can provide critical business insights.

In this vein, Your Workplace magazine spoke with Professor José Garcia-Arroyo, PhD in Occupational Health Psychology and Professor at Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia in Madrid, Spain, about his latest research into the field of Big Data and the implications it presents to human resources management practices.