Learning Lab: Learning to Create

Creativity at work is more important than ever. And it can be taught

Creativity is one of the most valued virtues in business. Whether it’s finding new and innovative solutions to old problems or changing the paradigm to open up fresh possibilities, the power of creativity cannot be understated. Without creative people, an organization risks becoming tired and stale. And in today’s fast-paced, competitive work environment, mindlessly repeating old and outdated practices is akin to living death.

A global survey of over 5,000 business professionals by Adobe found that most respondents agree: creativity helps increase productivity (78%), satisfy customers (80%), foster innovation (80%), and lead to financial success (73%). Not only that, but employees who are encouraged to be creative find themselves 33% happier, 31% more fulfilled, 29% more energized, and 28% more successful than those for whom creativity is discouraged.