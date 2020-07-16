COVID-19 Information Hub

Mental Health Linked to Quality of Employer Support: Survey

Morneau Shepell has released its monthly Mental Health Index™ report, showing a consistent negative mental health score in Canada for the third consecutive month. The findings show that while most of the country is entering new phases of reopening, Canadians continue to struggle with uncertainty brought on by the pandemic and need employer support now more than ever. 

The Mental Health Index™ score is -11. The score measures the improvement or decline in mental health from the pre-2020 benchmark of 75. This month’s overall score is one point higher than the score last month. The Mental Health Index™ also tracks sub-scores against the benchmark, measuring the risk of anxiety (-12.9), depression (-12.7), work productivity (-12.1), optimism (-12.0) and isolation (-11.6). While the sub-scores remain low, there has been a modest improvement across these areas when compared to the prior month.

“As the country enters new phases of reopening and restrictions begin to ease, it’s important to remain focused on the mental health of Canadians and recognize that mental wellbeing requires the same attention and action as physical health,” said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer.

The level of mental health support an employer provides to employees is impacting Canadians’ mental wellbeing. More than one third (34%) of respondents indicated that their employer has been supporting employee mental health inconsistently, poorly or very poorly during the pandemic. 

These results demonstrate that employer support is of utmost importance, as an individual’s perception of how well their employer has addressed the mental health of employees has a strong link to their mental health.

Joel Kranc
WRITTEN BY
Joel Kranc
Joel is the Deputy Editor of Your Workplace magazine
