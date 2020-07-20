Healing from Trauma: The Importance of Role Models

Mentoring and finding a mentor is part of the journey, at work and elsewhere, to help alleviate stress

On the heels of his story in our March/April issue, we have asked Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon to break down some of the critical elements he shared about healing from trauma and how to leverage that experience to become a better leader.

Emerging from trauma and its associated conditions, whether depression, anxiety, substance use, and more, is a journey, not an event. And no one has to walk alone on this path. Important breakthroughs can be made with professional help in therapy, but in this article I would like to share the importance of role models in my journey.