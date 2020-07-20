Healing from Trauma

On the other side of pain, there is resilience, purpose and gratitude

Your Workplace strives to provide insight, thought leadership and common-sense analysis to the problems and challenges facing today’s HR professional. The following piece is a bit of a departure for the publication. It is a first-person account of a deeply personal topic that, whether you’ve thought about it or not, affects your employees and workplace in some way, shape or form. When you read it, understand that members of your team might have a similar story —maybe even you. The following are the words of Benoit-Antoine Bacon, president of Carleton University.

I come from a dysfunctional and abusive home. That’s not interesting in itself and certainly not unique, but that’s hard to talk about. I’ve also come to think that talking about it and breaking the stigma is important. Both my parents have passed away now, and I expect that makes it easier.