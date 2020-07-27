Learning Lab: Three key stages of creative practice

These steps to fostering our natural ability to display greater creativity are broad and purposefully general. They can be applied to any form of work, whether that work is specifically creative or mundane.

1. Questioning

In order to bring out new possibilities, we have to maintain an open mind. We have to be willing to stop and think about where we are and what we are doing, and we have to be receptive to those under-appreciated and often overlooked possibilities. In essence, we have to question the process.