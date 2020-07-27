What I Think: The Times They Are A-Changin’

People say they like change, but they don’t. Most people like routine, organization and to know they have some form of control over their lives. Which is why this COVID-19 situation has me all out of sorts. But every time I try to express my feelings, I get back some form of “this too shall pass.”

I’m not interested in the throwaway clichés anymore. I want honest conversations where people talk about their fears, feelings of loss, loneliness and what it’s like to do busywork in a hermetically sealed workspace at home. I mean, I love my family, but …