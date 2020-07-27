COVID-19 Information Hub

Subscribe

What I Think: The Times They Are A-Changin’

People say they like change, but they don’t. Most people like routine, organization and to know they have some form of control over their lives. Which is why this COVID-19 situation has me all out of sorts. But every time I try to express my feelings, I get back some form of “this too shall pass.”

I’m not interested in the throwaway clichés anymore. I want honest conversations where people talk about their fears, feelings of loss, loneliness and what it’s like to do busywork in a hermetically sealed workspace at home. I mean, I love my family, but …

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Vera Asanin
WRITTEN BY
Vera Asanin
Vera Asanin is President and Editor-In-Chief of “Your Workplace.”
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us