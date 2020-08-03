Building a Business Continuity Plan

A business continuity plan is a plan that describes how an organization will continue to function during or after an emergency, disaster or event. It involves planning how your key services or products can be continued and the recovery of key business and systems.

How detailed your plan should be depends on the type and size of business and how complex it is. Determine how emergencies or events will impact your business and remember to look at all aspects, such as these common considerations:

Source: Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS), Flu and Infectious Disease Outbreaks Business Continuity Plan