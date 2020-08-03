Is Your Workplace Ready When a Crisis Hits?

A disaster preparedness plan is a must, not only to fight today’s issues but also for tomorrow’s unknown problems

The incredible speed at which COVID-19 has affected everyday life should be not only a lesson about our current procedures and measures to fight disease but also a future warning that disasters will occur, often when least expected. Whether that disaster is a widespread illness, acute injuries or even inclement weather, your workplace needs to tackle these unfortunate situations head-on. That process begins with the development and implementation of a comprehensive business continuity plan.

Creating a business continuity plan

Motivational speaker Brian Tracy once said, “A clear vision, backed by definite plans, gives you a tremendous feeling of confidence and personal power.” The same applies to disaster management in the workplace. Not only does it ensure the preparedness of your workplace, but it also empowers your staff twofold: Management feels empowered because they can properly approach a particular situation; and employees feel empowered because they know their superiors may have a solution.