Workplace Competition Still Part of the Workplace: Survey

Though many teams continue to work remotely, a sense of workplace competition is still alive and well, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. More than three-quarters of professionals surveyed (81%) said the level of competition among employees at their company is the same as it was a year ago. More than 1 in 10 (13%) reported an increase in competition, while only six per cent noted a decrease.
“Since healthy competition in the workplace can lead to an increase in engagement and productivity, as well as improved performance, it’s exciting to see it is possible, even when your workforce is not physically together,” said David King, senior district president of Robert Half in Canada. “Whether individuals are working on-site or remotely, there are effective strategies managers and staff can implement that will lend to a healthy level of competition among teams while also promoting camaraderie and a collaborative culture,” added King.
Three tips for encouraging healthy competition among dispersed teams:
- Create a virtual challenge. Organize a friendly contest where employees can win bragging rights or a small prize, such as a gift certificate or donation to a charity of their choice. Determine the goal to decide if it will be tied to performance or mainly recreational.
- Make time to celebrate. Host a video call “party” to recognize team and individual achievements and consider arranging for treats to be delivered to star performers. Rewarding employee wins can boost morale and inspire continued growth.
- Watch for foul play. Workers may feel more pressure to prove themselves in the current environment, but it should never be at the expense of themselves or others. Negative behaviours — such as failing to communicate and taking credit for others’ work — are signs competition may have gotten out of hand.