Workplace Competition Still Part of the Workplace: Survey

Though many teams continue to work remotely, a sense of workplace competition is still alive and well, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. More than three-quarters of professionals surveyed (81%) said the level of competition among employees at their company is the same as it was a year ago. More than 1 in 10 (13%) reported an increase in competition, while only six per cent noted a decrease.

“Since healthy competition in the workplace can lead to an increase in engagement and productivity, as well as improved performance, it’s exciting to see it is possible, even when your workforce is not physically together,” said David King, senior district president of Robert Half in Canada. “Whether individuals are working on-site or remotely, there are effective strategies managers and staff can implement that will lend to a healthy level of competition among teams while also promoting camaraderie and a collaborative culture,” added King.

Three tips for encouraging healthy competition among dispersed teams: